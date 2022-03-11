It might be better to just stay in the house this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, a special weather statement and a hazardous weather outlook for Gwinnett County. It's all related to weather that is expect to move through the area on Saturday.
The most immediate issue is what is included in the forecast for the hazardous weather outlook.
The National Weather Service's Peachtree City office expects isolated thunderstorms to move through the area overnight and into the day on Saturday. There is a slight chance that a "snow shower" could happen in Gwinnett around 7 a.m., but it is expected to be over by 8 a.m. and little — if any — snow accumulation is expected to occur in Gwinnett County.
But, then the strong winds will come in.
Wind is expected to blow at about 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph on Friday night.
On Saturday, however, the wind advisory kicks in, with forecasters expecting that winds could be moving 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," weather service officials said in the wind advisory. "With saturated soils, trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."
Residents are asked to secure outside objects and drivers are encouraged to use caution when operating their vehicles.
And, finally, below freezing temperatures are expected on Saturday night, prompting the special weather statement. The weather service is expected to issue a freeze warning or a wind chill advisory, or potentially both, on Saturday.
"Unseasonably cold air will settle across the entire area by Saturday night with low temperatures dropping into the teens to mid 20s," the weather service said in its weather statement.
"Combined with the expected gusty winds, wind chill values will drop into the single digits (above zero) and teens areawide."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
