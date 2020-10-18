The American Red Cross of Greater Atlanta recently welcomed a new chair and five new members to its all-volunteer board of directors, including an executive from Gwinnett County.
Hugh Rowden, who is head of engagement initiatives and community outreach at Wells Fargo is one of the new board members.
Rowden’s previous roles with Wells Fargo include interim community relation, local government relations regional director, mortgage servicing outreach director and retail mortgage sales manager for the Southeast Region.
The other four new board members include Sean Boswell, Vivian Greentree, Patrick Brennan and Gary Wheeler.
The new board chair is Tina McKeon. McKeon is a registered patent attorney and partner at Kilpatrick Townsend. She received her bachelor’s in physical therapy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, her doctorate in anatomy from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her juris doctorate from Emory University.
“I am thrilled to serve the Red Cross, especially alongside the current board members,” McKeon said. “The board is a diverse group that includes so many enthusiastic and talented individuals. Gary Wheeler, Hugh Rowden, Patrick Brennan, Vivian Greentree and Sean Boswell, our newest board members, are perfect examples. This year will undoubtedly be a challenging one, but I am confident we have a board that can and will work hard to advance the mission of the Red Cross.”
