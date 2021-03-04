The International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM) has awarded the prestigious Certified Emergency Manager credential to Gwinnett County Emergency Management Specialist Michael Shaw, the county announced.
Shaw has been with Gwinnett County since 2010 and leads several disaster preparedness, planning, and recovery projects, county officials said. Fewer than 2,000 people nationwide hold the CEM designation, officials said.
The emergency management certification program was developed by IAEM with funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and guidance from an advisory board. The Certification Commission approves applicants who successfully complete an extensive credentials package, a management essay and a written examination.
The credentials requirements include experience, references, education, training, and contributions to the profession. The management essay requires respondents to submit a response to a scenario they might face while fulfilling emergency management responsibilities.
“The CEM designation is the highest honor of professional achievement available from the International Association of Emergency Managers,” Gwinnett County Director of Emergency Management Greg Swanson said. “Only 1,990 individuals in the emergency management profession hold the CEM designation worldwide and we are proud that Michael has attained this professional milestone.”
The Gwinnett County Office of Emergency Management is a unit of the Gwinnett County Police Department that handles a variety of tasks involving planning for emergencies and disasters, responding to incidents as a coordinating agency, directing mitigation against hazards, and assisting Gwinnett County Government and its residents in recovery after an incident.
The Office of Emergency Management works closely with all Gwinnett County departments and private/nonprofit partners to accomplish these goals.
