Britt Elementary School in Snellville has been awarded $5,000 by Burlington Stores, the national discount retailer, and AdoptAClassroom.org.
The money will be used to purchase supplies for teachers at the school. The donation was made in celebration of the grand opening of Burlington’s new store in Snellville.
Melissa Madsen, the principal at Britt Elementary, says the donation is a welcomed gift.
“On behalf of Britt Elementary, Gwinnett County Public Schools, and the City of Snellville, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” Madsen said. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase additional tools that will help them to support their students this year. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org and look forward to additional partner opportunities with them in the future.”
Burlington is committed to supporting education through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. Each time Burlington opens a new store, Burlington celebrates by adopting and funding a local elementary school in their store community.
The new Burlington store is now open at 1670 Scenic Hwy North in Snellville.
