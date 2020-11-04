There are two big stories to take away from the election results in the Gwinnett County sheriff's race.
One is that Gwinnett has elected its first Black sheriff. The other is that his election likely signals the end of the county's participation in the controversial 287(g) program that retiring Sheriff Butch Conway has long been a champion of.
Keybo Taylor, the Democratic Party candidate, defeated Chief Deputy Lou Solis — who was Conway's handpicked preferred successor — with 226,026 votes, or 57.21% of the votes cast in the race, according to unofficial results.
Taylor's margin of victory was 56,998 votes over Solis.
Taylor was one of several people of color that Gwinnett County voters swept into office on Tuesday as the longtime Republican stronghold turned to Democrats in nearly every local race to be the county's new leaders.
But, perhaps the biggest area where Taylor's election will be felt will be in the ongoing debate over whether Gwinnett County should continue participating in the controversial 287(g) program.
Under the program, the sheriff's office places immigration holds on undocumented residents who are arrested for crimes and booked into the county jail. Those inmates are then turned over to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, through a partnership between ICE and the sheriff's office.
Conway has long touted what he saw as the value of participating in the program, claiming it kept the county safe. Opponents claimed it unfairly targeted Hispanics and led to people in that community being reluctant to report crimes out of fear that they would be deported if they did so.
Taylor has said in the past that he would end the participation of the Sheriff's Office in the program if he was elected
