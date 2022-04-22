Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett County government officials are inviting county residents to drop off their hard-to-recycle items at Coolray Field on Saturday morning.
The annual Earth Day Recycling Event, which is a partnership between Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett Solid Waste Management, will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the ballpark, which is located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnettians will have a chance to drop off papers for shredding, as well as electronics, paint, tires, clothing and old sneakers during the event.
There are cash fees for dropping off some items for recycling, including $35 for each projection or console TV, $15 for each monitor or other type of television and $5 for each printer. There are no fees for dropping off old computers for recycling, however.
Residents are also allowed to only drop off up to five copier boxes of paper for shredding, up to eight non-dealer tires and up to 10 gallons of paint per vehicle. Officials are asking that items which are being dropped off should be placed in disposable boxes or containers, which will not be returned.
Anyone who has questions can call Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management at 770-822-7141 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. They can also send an email to GCSolidWaste@GwinnettCounty.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
