Hope and Allen Burns lost their youngest daughter Faith to gun violence in February of last year. On Thursday night, accompanied by their oldest daughter Tatiana and their grandchildren, they shared their grief with fellow attendees at the District Attorneys Office’s 21st Annual Victims of Crime Candlelight Vigil.
“As a parent, this was the worst day of our lives. You would never think in a million years that you would have to bury your own child at 20 years old. But God, he has a plan, and we know he’s a good god” Hope Burns said.
The Victims of Crime ceremony is an opportunity for the DAs Office to recognize those who have lost a loved one as a result of homicide or vehicular homicide. This year, the 21st year of the program, the event took place in the John C Maxwell Leadership Center at 12Stone Church in Duluth.
Each family in attendance had a story similar to the Burns’, one of a loved one gone too soon. Some groups in the crowd wore T-shirts bearing the faces of those lost, others openly cried as they listened to speakers and musical performances.
While the Burns shared their pain, they also took time to reflect on their daughter’s character, personality and legacy.
“She had this beautiful smile, beautiful. She was caring, she was loving, she knew she was a child of God. Hence why she was so caring and she always wanted to help others,” Burns said.
In addition to the Burns’ story, attendees heard from the District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson, the DAs Director of Victim Witness Program, Uzma Kahn, and Ashia Gallo, the Wholeness Collective Coordinator at Mosaic Georgia.
“We cannot just get over a loss. We can always move forward and evolve from that experience,” said Kahn as she opened the program. “We all gather today as a community, as one big family, to heal, to reflect and honor the lives that we lost to wrongful death.”
After a moment of prayer and a performance of “Way Maker,” Austin-Gatson echoed the sentiments of Kahn. She also addressed the work her office does to support families in the community like those in attendance.
“We will continue to work hard. Our office will continue to find ways to prevent violence,” she said. “It is our honor to care about this community, it’s not a hard task for us to do because we love this community.”
Toward the end of the ceremony the names of those lost to homicide and vehicular-homicide were read out loud with a bell following each name meant to memorize the lives and memories of those lost. More than 50 names were read.
To end the ceremony, attendees lit their candles as a video slideshow of victims of crime was shown. The video ended with the A.A. Milne quote, “If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.”
