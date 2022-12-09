DSC_5854.jpg

Hope and Allen Burns remember the life of their daughter, Faith Burns, who died by gun violence in February. 

Hope and Allen Burns lost their youngest daughter Faith to gun violence in February of last year. On Thursday night, accompanied by their oldest daughter Tatiana and their grandchildren, they shared their grief with fellow attendees at the District Attorneys Office’s 21st Annual Victims of Crime Candlelight Vigil.

“As a parent, this was the worst day of our lives. You would never think in a million years that you would have to bury your own child at 20 years old. But God, he has a plan, and we know he’s a good god” Hope Burns said.