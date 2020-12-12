James Wilson, a recipient of a President’s Volunteer Service Award, doesn’t describe himself as a leader.
It may seem like an oxymoron, but Wilson, a deputy at the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, sees himself as a man in the background. No matter what he’s doing to help others, usually with his green thumb, he works until he’s satisfied with the results.
“I want to serve,” Wilson said. “I think that’s what my purpose in life has been, is to make the world a better place.”
The President’s Volunteer Service Award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, according to a government site. Recipients are nominees Certifying Organizations to recognize their most exceptional volunteers.
Wilson, a certified master gardener, received the award after the University of Georgia Extension Service nominated him. In 2019 he spent approximately 110 volunteer hours outside of his work with the Sheriff’s Office maintaining, harvesting and tending to gardens throughout Gwinnett County. He works frequently with the University of Georgia Extension Service, Gwinnett County Public Schools and Gwinnett County’s volunteer services organizations.
Lisa Klein is a program assistant for UGA Extension Service and nominated Wilson for the award. She manages the volunteer master gardeners and coordinates opportunities for them in the community. She was impressed by the large number of volunteer hours Wilson has dedicated in addition to his work at the Gwinnett County Jail’s own garden.
“He’s very good-natured and easy-to-talk-to and very approachable,” Klein said. “He doesn’t come across as an authority figure, more, ‘I want to help you,’ which is awesome. He’s able to teach and get them to learn things maybe they wouldn’t bother to listen to.”
The award came as a total shock to Wilson, a self-described doer.
Through gardening, Wilson provides mentorship and an outlet for inmates at the Gwinnett County Jail. Wilson oversees the “Fresh Start Garden” at the jail that provides a therapeutic activity for female inmates in the jail’s Gwinnett Re-Entry Intervention Program (GRIP). The program connects incarcerated people with resources to support them when they return to society. More specifically, the Fresh Start Garden introduces inmates to best practices in sustainable living.
Gardening, Wilson said, is also a form of therapy.
“It’s kind of part of our restorative justice (mission) we have at the sheriff’s office,” Wilson said. “Sheriff (Butch) Conway has always been one of my heroes. He believes that we should be the community and the community is us. We’re not law enforcement we’re public servants.”
Wilson was a child when he was introduced not only to gardening and farming, but also the value of community service. Wilson’s father was a minister, and his parents would take mission trips when he was young. Wilson would stay on his grandparents’ farm.
When Wilson was eight, he said he learned how to feed his grandparents’ chickens. When he got older he fed goats, cattle and hogs. Eventually, he was driving the tractor and harvesting crops.
To Wilson, the responsibility was rewarding.
“It was a lot of fun,” Wilson said. “That’s where I learned to grow food.”
Wilson said altruism and giving back have always been taught to him by his family, a family of law enforcement offices, firefighters and public servants. It wasn’t until Wilson began working for Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office that he discovered he could turn his passion for gardening into a conduit for healing.
Wilson worked for BellSouth in the mid-2000s when the regional company merged with giant AT&T. Wilson found out his office was in line to close. Wilson didn’t dwell on his misfortune. Instead, he searched for a new beginning.
“The thing that got my attention at Gwinnett County was Sheriff Conway’s mission statement,” Wilson said.
That mission statement is as follows: “In keeping with this goal, we have developed a mission statement that reflects the fundamental principles of the organization: Serve and protect through dedication, professionalism, active cooperation with the community and respect for human dignity.”
The last few words of the statement stuck with Wilson.
“The part where it says ‘preserve human dignity,’ that’s what got me,” he said. “I said, yeah, that’s me. I applied and I went down to the sheriff’s office and I’ve been here since.”
Deputy Shannon Volkodav with the Sheriff’s Office said the Fresh Start Garden thrives under Wilson’s supervision, and so do many inmates.
“{span id=”docs-internal-guid-59f0bcbc-7fff-efb2-7cc8-bb26ff506069”}{span id=”docs-internal-guid-59f0bcbc-7fff-efb2-7cc8-bb26ff506069”}While we appreciate his valuable input to the program, we recognize that Deputy Wilson’s contributions far exceed his gardening expertise,” she said. “The mentoring he provides the inmates he supervises is invaluable. He encourages them to learn, achieve and grow in an effort to inspire them to build better lives for themselves. Our jail garden is a place where both plants and people grow.”
Inmates at Gwinnett County Jail expressed to Wilson the healing power of the garden even before it was integrated as a resource in GRIP. Wilson remarked that he once mentored an incarcerated woman from Valdosta whose father once called him while he was at work.
The woman told her father she was interested in gardening and he asked Wilson if she seemed serious about it. Wilson seemed to think so.
“Well, she seems to be serious about it,” the father said. “I told her if she was serious, I’d send her to school.”
Wilson said the last time he spoke to his mentee, she was studying agriculture at Valdosta State University.
Wilson said gardening has provided opportunities, and it’s also provided hope to people in the darkest points of their lives. The deputy recalled a woman who came to the jail grappling with drug abuse and trying to escape sexual exploitation. She stayed in jail rather than accept bail from her abuser, Wilson said.
Wilson worked with her in GRIP and she sought help from various facilities that provide refuge to survivors. She called Wilson recently to explain the impact GRIP had on her.
Wilson said she told him GRIP saved her life.
Wilson doesn’t volunteer for awards or recognition, but moments with his former gardeners are motivating.
“It makes me feel well,” Wilson said. “It makes me determined to serve that much more. Ultimately my family has always been serving the community. The reason I chose Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office was to preserve human dignity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.