Sheriff's deputies from Gwinnett and Forsyth counties helped state officials this week with the arrest of a man wanted in a multi-jurisdictional manhunt for a murder that occurred at an event hall in Norcross in July.
Atlanta resident Billy Galvez, 22, has been charged with malice murder and aggravated assault in the July 5 death of Alejandro Ramirez, 35, at the Fusion Event Hall on Brook Hollow Parkway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Galvez was arrested after a brief foot chase in a Forsyth County park.
"The GBI investigation revealed that as a result of a dispute between Ramirez and Galvez, Galvez retrieved a firearm from a vehicle, drove through the parking lot to Ramirez’ location and shot Ramirez," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. "Galvez fled the scene and had been a fugitive."
A woman who was with Galvez when he was arrested, Jennifer “Jenni” Rodriguez-Cardona, was arrested herself and charged with Hindering the Apprehension of Punishment of a Criminal.
Galvez was booked in the Gwinnett County jail while Rodriguez-Cardona was booked into the Forsyth County jail.
The GBI thanked the Norcross and Gwinnett County police departments as well as the Gwinnett and Forsyth County sheriff’s offices and the Sandy Springs and Chamblee police departments for helping state investigators as they looked into the murder and searched for Galvez.
Anyone who has additional information on the case is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477, or by either visiting gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
