A suspect wanted in connection with a murder that occurred near Lilburn in August was arrested by Gwinnett County sheriff's deputies this week.
The sheriff's office announced the arrest of Christopher Jean-Pierre on Monday. County police confirmed on Wednesday that Jean-Pierre was a suspect in the death of Snellville resident Julius Vance, 22, who died after he was shot on Aug. 2 in the area of 745 Beaver Ruin Road in unincorporated Lilburn.
There were two other shooting victims in the incident, but their identities have not been released. It is believed that the three shooting victims traveled to the scene of the shooting together.
"During their investigation Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit developed probable cause to charge Jean-Pierre with the Felony Murder of Julius Vance, along with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. "The investigation is still active and detectives are still following up on leads."
Police and firefighter paramedics responded to the scene of the shooting after Lilburn police officers working at an off-duty job reported hearing gunshots.
In August, police said the shooting appeared to be drug-related and that suspects were seen fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case Nos. 20-057172, 20-057182 and LP20001909.
