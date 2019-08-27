One month after discovering a dog locked in the closet of an abandoned home, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced deputies have arrested the owner.
Jerry Lewis Robinson, Jr. was arrested on Aug. 22 after a Gwinnett County deputy tracked him to a mobile home in Virginia.
"(The deputy) contacted the Carroll County (VA) Sheriff's Office for assistance and they quickly brought Robinson into custody without incident," a Facebook post said.
Robinson is being extradited to Georgia and charged with animal cruelty. The dog is being held at Gwinnett Animal Shelter while they determine whether the owner will surrender the animal.
"Sheriff (Butch) Conway promises this dog will never be returned to this suspect," the Facebook post said.
In July, two deputies were supervising an eviction when they came across the dog trapped in the closet. At the time they checked the home, it had been vacated for approximately two weeks.