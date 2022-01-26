Several convenience stores around Gwinnett County are selling substances that appear to be legal under Georgia's hemp farming law, but actually contain illegal forms of THC — including some substances that could kill a person — according to District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson's office.
The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office issued a warning on Wednesday about the products. State law allows the sale of Delta-9 THC when its THC concentration is less than 0.3%, but prosecutors said that stores are selling products that actually contain Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC.
Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC are two substances that are forbidden under Georgia law.
"In the last year the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office has investigated cases involving the sale of 'seemingly' legal substances from convenience stores throughout Gwinnett County," the DA's office said in a statement. "These products may appear to be legitimate; however, they contain controlled substances that in some cases are lethal.
"The issue is further complicated by the reality that online retailers broadcast that some of these substances are legal and legitimate. With the emergence of the legalization of hemp and low THC oil there are other products which are being sold which are not legal. Two of those products are Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC."
The products are sold under names such as “Psych,” “Solar,” “Atom” or “Atomic Drop,” “Honey,” “Honey Bee,” “Blaze,” “Chrome” and “Blue Myst.”
Austin-Gatson's office announced it will prosecute business owners and stores that sell products that contain either Delta-8 THC or Delta-10 THC for felony crimes.
Additionally, some of the substances that the DA's office identified as having illegal substances in them were found to include indazole amide and indole carboxamide. Both of those substances are Schedule I drugs in Georgia, and possessing, selling or distributing them is a felony offense.
"Those found to be possessing, selling or distributing these substances may be subject to felony punishment and are at risk of having their assets seized and forfeited to the state," the DA's office said. "The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting the citizens of Gwinnett County and others and has a vested interest in ensuring that illegal and dangerous controlled substances are not being distributed in Gwinnett County and to our citizens."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.