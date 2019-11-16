Arquevious “Que” Crane has used his personal story to inspire many people after a high school football injury left him paralyzed 12 years ago.
Crane is a inspirational speaker. He’s authored a book called “Wish in a Jar” and helped produce a documentary about his recovery and reconciling his life without parents after his mom disappeared from home one day when he was a child. Crane makes rounds at Atlanta-area schools telling students how his accident and troubles motivated him to stay in school and obtain his high school diploma on time, even though he missed months of school lying in a hospital bed.
Some members of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office recognized Crane for his service to the community and then went a step further when they found out he was in need.
Crane is transported mostly by his retired grandmother in an old accessible van. He’s looking to become more independent and take some of the burden off of her, but the cost to by a newer-model accessible van is staggering. Crane’s grandmother confided in Stacie Ehasz, a legal assistant with the Gwinnett County DA’s office about Crane’s need for a vehicle and she and some of her colleagues helped put things in motion.
“Everyone was very on board with helping him,” Ehasz said. “He’s such and inspiration to us and our community.”
Ehasz and Managing Assistant District Attorney Sabrina Nizam broached the idea of providing support to Crane to Managing ADA Andrea Alabi. They decided to launch a Go Fund Me campaign on Oct. 30 to help purchase an accessible van for Crane, ideally one equipped with the customization for him to drive himself. On Thursday afternoon, the page had raised approximately $3,220 with a goal of $65,000.
There are some days Crane says he feels like a van whisperer. He’s rode around in it for 11 years, since shortly after his accident on the football field. He’s constantly paying for repairs and it often causes him to miss speaking engagements.
“I know how to talk to it to get it going,” Crane said. “I just keep trying to fix it … It’s so old, they don’t have parts for it anymore. I’ll just keep it rolling with it until the wheels fall off.”
A new van is something Crane’s desired for a long time but new the funds to purchase an newer-model van would take years. He was humbled by the help the DA’s office offered him.
Alabi said she was surprised at the intimidating costs of an accessible van before the costs of customization. A van alone, she said, can cost between $20,000 and $40,000. The cost steepens when when it’s customized to adapt to Crane for him to be able to drive the car. She said her research found a van that makes a good fit for Crane and provides him the independence he desires can cost between $55,000 and $75,000.
“We have a long way to go, we recognize that and we’re happy to get the word out there for others to help,” Alabi said.
Alabi said she and her colleagues were happy to have the support of District Attorney Danny Porter. He said in an email that he was moved by Crane’s story and humbled when the met in person after Crane received his Community Spotlight Award.
“I’m inspired by my staff’s efforts to come together in such a positive way when so much of their job involves seeing the most negative aspects of the community,” Porter wrote in an email.
Alabi said Porter’s support has helped spark the initial push to fund Crane’s van, but the DA’s office is turning to the public for help the rest of the way.
“I’m incredibly proud of Sabrina and Stacie for getting this started,” Alabi said. “He has truly been through such extreme hardship. We deal with the worst of society each day and to see someone trying to inspire young people to have hope and be encouraging, considering everything he’s gone through … It’s unimaginable and he’s a beacon of light.”
The experience has been a humbling one for Crane, who said it’s changed him in a way. Accepting help from others is hard for him. Growing up, he thought being a man meant he couldn’t accept help. Like most time, when he has questions in life, he turns to his former football coach, David Anderson, who helped him realize that it’s his own initiative that inspired people to offer him help.
“I used to see it as a sign of weakness until I was put into a position to rely on help,” Crane said. “
You do good, good comes to you. I was never really expecting anything out of it. Having those willing to assist me, that’s a blessing — that’s amazing in itself. For so long I’ve just been using what I have, not thinking about what I need.”