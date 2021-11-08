Gwinnett County Corrections is hosting a career fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The department is hiring for correctional officer and correctional officer senior positions, county officials said. The event will be heldat 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.
The career fair will include a facility tour, background processing, a behavior personal assessment device and interview panels.
"There are several phases in the hiring process and this event will expedite things by giving candidates the opportunity to complete the first phase," county officials said in a statement.
Attendees are encouraged to apply online for the Correctional Officer position listed on GCGA.us/CorrectionsCareerFair before Nov. 11 to fully participate. Additional instructions will be emailed to candidates following completion of the application.
Gwinnett County offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives, tuition reimbursement and career advancement.
The event will be held at the Comprehensive Correctional Complex, which is a secure facility. Personal items, including cell phones, are not allowed inside the facility and applicants are required to wear a mask.
