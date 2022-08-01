Gwinnett Transit 2021 file photo

Riders board a Gwinnett County Transit bus passes at the county’s transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2021 file photo. The county is conducting a public survey to get residents feedback on transit needs throughout Gwinnett County. The survey will used in a new Transit Development Plan that is being created for the county.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County leaders are asking for residents to weigh in on what the future of the county's transit system should look like.

The county is conducting an online survey through Aug. 15 for Gwinnett's Transit Development Plan. The plan will inform future efforts to expand transit in Gwinnett County, including future transit referendums.

