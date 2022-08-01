Riders board a Gwinnett County Transit bus passes at the county’s transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2021 file photo. The county is conducting a public survey to get residents feedback on transit needs throughout Gwinnett County. The survey will used in a new Transit Development Plan that is being created for the county.
Gwinnett County leaders are asking for residents to weigh in on what the future of the county's transit system should look like.
The county is conducting an online survey through Aug. 15 for Gwinnett's Transit Development Plan. The plan will inform future efforts to expand transit in Gwinnett County, including future transit referendums.
“Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
The Transit Development Plan is intended to evaluate the current transit needs in Gwinnett County as well as future needs for local, commuter and paratransit services. It will look at Gwinnett County Transit as well as Xpress and the Atlanta-Regional Transit Link Authority, also known as The ATL.
Gwinnett commissioners previously adopted a Transit Development Plan in 2018. That plan was the basis of a failed referendum on joining MARTA in 2019, and revisions to it were the basis for another failed transit referendum, to expand the existing Gwinnett County Transit system rather than joining MARTA, in 2020.
County leaders have not said when another referendum for transit expansion could appear on ballots, but they have ruled out the possibility of it happening this year because they want to complete the new Transit Development Plan first and also because a SPLOST referendum is already set to appear on the ballot in November.
County officials have previously expressed an interest in only putting transit referendums on general election ballots in order to get the highest voter turnout, so the earliest that a transit referendum could likely appear on ballots is November 2024, which will have a high turnout due to it being a presidential election year.
“Our transit services are a vital component of our comprehensive approach to providing reliable, safe and affordable multimodal transportation solutions for all,” Gwinnett Transportation Director Lewis Cooksey said. “Transit impacts everyone, whether directly or indirectly, so it’s imperative that all residents and stakeholders have a say in where we go from here.”
County officials said residents who have questions about the Transit Development Plan can visit GwinnettCounty.com/TDP.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.