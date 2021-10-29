Gwinnett County's oldest water reclamation plant got to show off its new appearance this week.
On Thursday in Norcross, county officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the completion of renovation efforts at the Crooked Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, which has been a part of the county's water system for nearly 50 years. The treatment facility was purchased by Gwinnett County in 1972 and had undergone a major four-year overhaul to meet the area's modern needs while addressing safety, efficiency and reliability needs.
“Despite the challenges of rehabilitating this facility while it was still operating, Crooked Creek continued to function normally and received no violations,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “This highlights the hard work put in by the Department of Water Resources and the employees who serve the County daily.”
The renovation efforts entailed moving 820,000 cubic yards of earthwork, which county officials said is roughly the size of a 46-stories tall football field. There is also 2.3 million feet of wiring and cable used in the facility, which officials said is equivalent to the length between Atlanta and Orlando.
And the reinforcement installed at the modernized Crooked Creek is equal in weight to 49,757 airplanes that are stacked on top of each other, according to county officials.
But, while all of that renovation work was underway, the plant continued to not operate, but do so at an award-winning level. The Georgia Association of Water Professionals named the Crooked Creek plant as its Large Wastewater Treatment Plant of the Year Award recipient twice while the renovations were underway.
“Serving our residents is top priority,” Commissioner Ben Ku said. “This is an example of Gwinnett’s commitment to providing high-quality water and wastewater treatment services to our residents, maintaining a functioning sewer collection system and discharging treated water in an environmentally responsible way.”
