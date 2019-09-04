Attendees at this year's Gwinnett County Community Health Fair, sponsored by the Daily Post, can get a head start on flu shots and participate in a variety of free screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Best Friend Park Recreation Center in Norcross.
The theme at this month's event will focus on Hispanic Heritage month. VIDA Atlanta 102.1FM/1010AM — Atlanta’s Spanish romantic music station — will be onsite playing music and giving away prizes.
"In addition, many bilingual health and wellness vendors throughout Gwinnett will be available to cater to the Hispanic market," SCNI Director of Events Noreen Brantner said.
Flu shots will be free while supplies last. Guests can also receive a cholesterol screen, glucose check, blood pressure check, HIB testing, genetic cancer screen, postural analysis, memory screen, nerve scan, ear otoscopy, diabetes check, eye screen, neurological health assessment and BMI check.
"We’re coming into the cold season and FamilyWize with Walgreen’s pharmacists will be onsite to administer free flu shots to any health fair attendees," Brantner said. "Shots will be given onsite for adults 18 and up, but families with children, can pick-up a voucher to take to a Walgreens for their flu shot."
The event will include more than 60 health, wellness and community vendors. Guests receive a free welcome bag with helpful health resources. A blood drive will be held throughout the event and blood type, cholesterol and blood pressure information will be provided with a donation.
Attendees can enter to win prizes and giveaways, and the first 50 attendees will receive tickets to Fernbank Museum of Natural History.
Children can meet Gwinnett Stripers mascot Chopper from 11 a.m. to noon.
The previous Community Health Fair was held at Bogan Park in Buford in June. The next Health Fair is set for Nov. 9 at Lenora Park Rec Center in Snellville