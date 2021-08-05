Gwinnett County commissioners hold a Purple Heart flag with representatives of the Military Order of the Purple Heart at a recent commission meeting. The commissioners issued a proclamation declaring Gwinnett to be a “Purple Heart County” and committing to annually recognize Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7.
Gwinnett County will begin paying tribute annually to men and women who were either wounded or killed in action while serving in the armed forces — and county officials are kicking that tradition off this weekend.
County commissioners recently issued a proclamation, declaring Gwinnett to be a “Purple Heart County,” to Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 465 Commander Lou Zayas as well as members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Gwinnett County Veterans Memorial Museum’s volunteers. As part of the proclamation, the commissioners said Gwinnett County will annually recognize Purple Heart Day, which is Aug. 7.
“This distinction means so much for our community,” said Commissioner Jasper Watkins, a retired Army lieutenant colonel. “We’re showing the brave men and women who were wounded or died serving our country, that we’ve got them and we will not let them down. We’re standing right here with them to help fight the battles they may endure daily.”
To qualify for the Purple Heart Medal, a military service member must have been either wounded in action, or killed in action while serving in the armed forces. As part of committing to being a “Purple Heart County,” will begin flying the Purple Heart Flag at Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville. It will also install “Purple Heart County” signs at the county’s entrances.
“Being a Purple Heart County means honoring and remembering military personnel wounded or killed in combat with hostile force,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “Today, we honor our veterans, those currently serving and their families, who have given the ultimate sacrifice to protect our way of life. As a Purple Heart County, Gwinnett will observe Purple Heart Day every year on August 7th, commemorating the creation of the oldest American military decoration for military merit.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.