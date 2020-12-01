On Tuesday, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash tried to envision how the county would have addressed its health and human services issues without Ellen Gerstein, but she conceded that's not an easy task to accomplish.
Nash led the commission in presenting a proclamation honoring Gerstein, who retires this month as the head of the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services. The organization's soon-to-be-former executive director has had a high profile in the community, due largely to the fact that she has led the coalition for close to 30 years, starting with its founding in 1991.
"I can't image what a Gwinnett County response to many of the challenges that we've faced over the last several decades would look like without the coalition, and without you personally," Nash told Gerstein as she presented the proclamation.
Gerstein is set to leave the coalition on Dec. 31, which happens to also be the day that Nash will retire from the county commission after her own lengthy stint working in county leadership. The county has not issued many proclamations this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, but they made a rare exception for the opportunity to recognize Gerstein.
"I'm humbled and honored by this proclamation, especially because it was given by my very good friend, Charlotte Nash, and the rest of the esteemed county Board of Commissioners," Gerstein said. "I kind of feel the same way about Charlotte. I don't know what this county is going to do without your leadership and all of your years of service too.
"It's been a pleasure to serve alongside you and with you all of these years."
The commission's proclamation highlighted some of the signature programs that the coalition created under Gerstein's leadership, including Gwinnett Great Days of Service, the Gwinnett Helpline, the Gwinnett Housing Resource Partnership and Gwinnett's first Veterans Resource Center.
The commission also highlighted the fact that Gerstein was picked by former President Barack Obama in 2016 to serve on the national advisory council for the federal government's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Gerstein was also recognized for work she has done to address issues such as homelessness, food insecurity, abuse prevention, early learning, mental health and veterans services.
"We appreciate so much, Ellen, the many, many things that you've done over the years that you've been involved," Nash said. "I know that our Coalition for Health and Human Services is looked at as a best practice in terms of how to organize community efforts around certain priority topics and issues in the community.
"And we've had other organizations that have been fostered and nurtured by the coalition before they took over certain aspects on their own."
As the county leadership looked back at what the coalition became under Gerstein's leadership, however, the organization's outgoing leader treated the opportunity to lead it as an honor.
"It's been my pleasure to serve this community," she said. "It's been a labor of love and I'm going to miss it, but I feel like I'm leaving it in great hands with our chair, Chuck Warbington, and my successor, Renee Byrd-Lewis."
