Gwinnett County and its 16 cities are moving forward with a referendum to extend the county’s special purpose local option sales tax for another six years.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a SPLOST intergovernmental agreement with the cities. They also voted to put the referendum on the general election ballot in November.
The new SPLOST, which will officially be called the 2023 SPLOST since collections would begin next year if voters approve it, is expected to collect an estimated $1.35 billion over a six-year period.
“I do want to thank staff,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “I know this was a long time coming. We started earlier this year working through all of the nuances of getting this to this point and working with the cities ...
“The cities have been very collaborative in this effort.”
The proposed SPLOST is separate from the Education SPLOST, or E-SPLOST, that voters approved for Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools in 2020. The SPLOST that will appear on ballots this fall will be split between the county government and the 16 city governments for projects including parks and recreation, transportation, water and sewer projects and facilities projects.
“I’m excited about the next SPLOST and all it will hopefully help us do in the future, and looking forward to working with the cities,” Hendrickson said.
Gwinnett County government’s share of the SPLOST pie is expected to include $12.1 million for courthouse facilities renovations, according to Deputy County Attorney Jenny Carter. The remainder of the county’s SPLOST projects will be spread out around Gwinnett based on population.
Gwinnett government will get 75% of the funds generated by the SPLOST — an estimated $1 billion — while the cities will split up the remaining 25%, according to Carter.
“In addition to the courthouse renovation, the county’s proposed SPLOST projects include transportation projects — including roads, streets, bridges and related facilities and equipment — (as well as) public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment, animal welfare facility renovations, fleet management facility expansion and senior services facilities,” Carter said.
Commissioners also voted on Tuesday to establish a 15-member steering committee that will select and prioritize transportation projects for the SPLOST.
Earlier in the day, commissioners also got a tease about the $108 million in parks projects that will be proposed for the SPLOST. There are 77 parks projects that officials have been looking at, but they have not decided which of those projects will be included in the SPLOST program.
As for the city projects that are to be included in the project, the following efforts were outlined in the intergovernmental agreement between the county and the cities:
Auburn:♦ $327,028 for recreational facilities and equipment as well as storm water improvements and transportation projects such as roads, streets and sidewalks.
♦ Berkeley Lake:♦ $2.8 million for administrative facilities, public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment and transportation projects.
♦ Braselton:♦ $5.7 million for transportation project as well as parks, trails and recreational facilities and equipment.
♦ Buford:♦ $20.4 million for transportation and recreation projects.
♦ Dacula:♦ $9.6 million for administrative facilities, public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment, transportation and sewer and water improvements.
♦ Duluth:♦ $43.7 million for parking facilities, cultural facilities, administrative facilities, recreational facilities, public safety facilities and equipment, sewer projects and transportation projects.
♦ Grayson:♦ $6.4 million for recreation facilities and equipment as well as transportation projects.
♦ Lawrenceville:♦ $41.8 million for cultural and civic facilities, parking facilities, recreational facilities, utility infrastructure and transportation projects.
♦ Lilburn:♦ $20.8 million for public safety facilities and equipment, recreation facilities and equipment and transportation projects.
♦ Loganville:♦ $4.48 million for public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment, transportation projects and water and sewer capital improvements.
♦ Norcross:♦ $24.2 million for administrative facilities, recreational facilities and equipment, transportation projects, including parking as well as roads, streets and bridges projects.
♦ Peachtree Corners:♦ $57.8 million for transportation projects, administrative facilities and equipment and recreational and cultural facilities and equipment.
♦ Rest Haven:♦ $29,128 for transportation projects.
♦ Snellville:♦ $28.4 million for transportation projects, general obligation debt retirement, recreational capital projects and water and sewer capital projects.
♦ Sugar Hill:♦ $34.6 million for capital outlay on cultural facilities and equipment, recreation facilities and equipment, transportation projects, utility infrastructure and equipment, administrative facilities and equipment, public safety facilities and equipment and parking facilities and equipment.
♦ Suwanee: $30.08 million for public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment and transportation projects
