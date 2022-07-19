Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 2.57.17 PM.png

Gwinnett County commissioners vote to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the county’s 16 cities for a potential six-year extension of the county’s special purpose local option sales tax on Tuesday. Voters will decide in a referendum in November whether the sales tax should be extended.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County and its 16 cities are moving forward with a referendum to extend the county’s special purpose local option sales tax for another six years.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a SPLOST intergovernmental agreement with the cities. They also voted to put the referendum on the general election ballot in November.

