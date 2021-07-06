Gwinnett County commissioners are planning to hold three public hearings this month on a proposal to keep the county's general fund millage rate at same level it was at in 2020.
The proposal announced by county officials calls for having a millage rate of 6.95 mills. The first hearing on the rate is set to be held at 9 a.m. on July 12 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, which is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.
The other two hearings will be held at GJAC at 9:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. on July 19. Residents can also offer comments to commissioners, until 9 p.m. on July 19, through an online portal located at www.gwinnettcounty.com.
The commissioners will vote on adoption of a millage rate at their 2 p.m. meeting on July 20.
“From engaging programs for our seniors, to our libraries, our roads and transit system and even how our court system runs — these are just a few services the tax revenue will pay for,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “It all circles back to the Gwinnett Standard the board is always talking about. Not only should that standard of excellence be maintained, but we should also strive to exceed it for our community’s future.”
Gwinnett County commissioners approve millage rates for the general fund as well as the police, fire and emergency services, development and code enforcement, recreation and economic development funds.
The county millage rates are separate from the Gwinnett County Public Schools millage rate, which is set by the county's school boards, as well as any city millage rates, which are set by the individual city councils.
County staff told commissioners last month that the county's tax digest has grown more than was expected when the 2021 budget was adopted. Due to the digest growth, property owners could end up paying more in property taxes, even if the millage rate stays the same, if the value of their property increased.
As a result of the larger digest, staff told commissioners in June that keeping the millage rate will nearly erase the need for using reserve funds to balance this year's budget. A presentation made to commissioners showed the county would only need to use about $500,000 in reserve funds to balance this year's budget with the proposed millage rate.
