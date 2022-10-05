Gwinnett County commissioners stiffened punishments for drag racing this week in an attempt to curb street racing in the county.

A new street racing ordinance adopted on Tuesday gives Gwinnett County police the authority to impound vehicles that are involved in street racing for up to one month. It also expands the definition of who can be charged with participating in street racing so that promoters, as well as people who help organize or film the street racing incidents for organizers, can face criminal charges even if they do not drive a vehicle in the incident.