Gwinnett County commissioners stiffened punishments for drag racing this week in an attempt to curb street racing in the county.
A new street racing ordinance adopted on Tuesday gives Gwinnett County police the authority to impound vehicles that are involved in street racing for up to one month. It also expands the definition of who can be charged with participating in street racing so that promoters, as well as people who help organize or film the street racing incidents for organizers, can face criminal charges even if they do not drive a vehicle in the incident.
"Illegal street racing is a rapidly growing activity occurring in our community and communities throughout the country," Gwinnett Police Chief J.D. McClure told commissioners. "Street racing and reckless driving threatens the safety of other motorists and pedestrians and has a negative impact on the quality of life of our residents. It also requires significant police resources to adequately address.
"Gwinnett County would benefit from adopting a street racing and reckless driving ordinance."
The cities of Atlanta and Sandy Springs have adopted similar ordinances in efforts to fight street racing. In Gwinnett, police made more than 80 arrests on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive in May when they busted a street racing incident in that area. At least two dozen vehicles were impounded in that bust.
McClure said state law does address fines for people who engage in street racing, but it does not address the impounding of vehicles unless the driver is a "habitual violator" who has been cited at least three times for participating in street racing activities.
"These (ordinance changes) should serve as a deterrent for participation in illegal street racing and stunt driving events while ultimately lessening the danger to the community and citizens," McClure said.
