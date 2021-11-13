While a group of Republican legislators are moving an effort to expand the Gwinnett County commission — over the objections of the commission — through the legislative process, the commissioners are proceeding with their own separate redistricting efforts.
The county announced on Friday that the Gwinnett commission will proceed with holding a series of open houses to gather public input that will be used to help redraw the four existing commission districts separate from the current legislative effort involving Senate Bill 6 EX.
“Information is key. We want to give our residents an opportunity to view maps, ask Gwinnett staff questions and really understand the process of redistricting,” commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “The decisions that will be made by the General Assembly in the coming months will determine our County’s future for the next decade.”
The first open house will be held from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Duluth library branch, which is located at 3180 Main St., in Duluth. Commissioner Kirkland Carden will host that open house.
The commission plans to have its own GIS department use commission data and public feedback to draw boundaries for a four-district commission, with a chairperson. That map would be sent to the Georgia Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office for review before Gwinnett’s majority-Democrat legislative delegation is asked to introduce the bill in the 2022 legislative session.
That process stands in stark contrast to Senate Bill 6 EX, which is backed by the handful of Republicans who are members of the 25-member Gwinnett legislative delegation. Their effort expands the commission to nine districts plus a chairperson and already includes proposed districts. That bill may go to the state Senate next week for a vote.
“The residents of Gwinnett deserve a transparent, bipartisan and fair redistricting process when it comes to drawing commission district maps,” Carden said. “SB6EX was created in a backroom by three legislators without public input and introduced with no time for public comment. Gwinnettians deserve to play a role in this important political process.”
