Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson has formally asked Gov. Brian Kemp to veto a controversial commission redistricting map that was drawn up by his own party.
Hendrickson sent a letter to Kemp asking for the veto on Monday. Republicans in the Georgia General Assembly sidelined a redistricting map that the all-Democrat county commission drew up, which had the backing of Democrats in the county's legislative delegation.
In its place was a map that created a northern Gwinnett commission district that will likely flip back to Republicans, and has a 51% majority white voting age population.
"This bill subverts the will of Gwinnett County voters by allowing the General Assembly to impose commission districts upon the county that opposed by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and by a supermajority of the members of the Gwinnett County Legislative Delegation," Hendrickson said.
County officials may be facing a tall task in trying to get the governor to buck his own party in an election year. If Kemp does veto the Gwinnett commission redistricting map, it would force the legislature to start over with little time left before qualifying for the 2022 elections gets underway at the beginning of March.
That would not give people interested in running for commission seats much time to decide whether they want to run for office. One Republican, Matthew Holtkamp, has filed paperwork with the state declaring his intention to run for the seat in the northern Gwinnett commission district.
The commission district that is set to be redrawn to encompass all of north Gwinnett is currently held by incumbent Commissioner Marlene Fosque.
Republicans in Gwinnett's legislative delegation argued to their colleagues in the General Assembly that their voices were ignored during the commission redistricting process. They also pointed to no one on the commission living north of Lawrenceville.
County officials are countering that argument by pointing out five open houses were held in late 2021 to gather public input for the map that was proposed by the commission. Hendrickson re-iterated that point in her request to Kemp.
"Unfortunately, the substitute map passed by the General Assembly was not created through any open, public process and ignores the will of the board of Commissioners as well as a supermajority of the local leadership elected to serve Gwinnett County," Hendrickson wrote in her letter to Kemp. "In fact, the substitute map in House Bill 873 has had little time to be analyzed and vetted, only having one committee hearing throughout the legislative process.
"We were intentional and careful in our process to keep cities, precincts, neighborhoods and community improvement districts together, and are concerned that the substitute map in House Bill 873 will have unintended consequences on each of these facets of the community due to the lack of hearings and analysis in the legislative process."
