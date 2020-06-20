Amid a nationwide debate over memorials commemorating the confederate States of America, a candidate for a seat on the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and a former candidate for Congress are calling on county leaders to remove a confederate memorial that has stood on the Lawrenceville Square for nearly 30 years.
Kirkland Carden, who is the Democratic Party's nominee for county commission District 1, and former 7th Congressional District candidate Nabilah Islam jointly called for the removal of the memorial on Friday, and started a petition calling for the removal. The call for the memorial's removal and launching of the petition coincided with Juneteenth, the anniversary of when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned the Civil War had ended and they were freed in 1865.
The marker was erected by the Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy near the Pike Street entrance of the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse in 1993.
Because it is on the historic courthouse's grounds, the memorial stands on county-owned park property.
“It is beyond time for Gwinnett to remove the 'Lost Cause' Confederate monument," Carden said in a statement Friday night. "This statue is not just stone and metal. It is not just an innocent remembrance of benign history. This monument purposely celebrates a fictional, sanitized Confederacy, ignoring the death, enslavement and terror it actually stood for.
"This statue was erected in 1993, over 100 years after the Civil War ended, specifically as a reminder to Gwinnett’s African-American community that white supremacy is still a pervasive part of southern culture."
While confederate memorials have increasingly been the target of scrutiny and backlash in recent years, in light of acts of violence against African-Americans. A recent backlash against police actions against African-Americans has breathed new life into the calls for removal of the memorials.
The location of the marker on the Lawrenceville Square, however, has a deeper historical relevance because there are records of lynchings of African-Americans being performed long ago on the square. A photograph of the victim of one such lynching, which occurred in 1911, is in the collection held at the Georgia Archives.
The description listed by the archives for the photo states the man, identified as Charlie Hale, was hung from a pole at the corner of Perry and Pike Streets, a few yards away from where the confederate marker was erected 82 years later.
The call for the memorial's removal, and the launching of the petition, came the day after a confederate memorial was taken down in Decatur. That memorial was significantly larger than the one on the Gwinnett historic courthouse grounds and required the use of a crane to remove it.
"The Board of Commissioners now has the City of Decatur as an example of how to remove monuments such as this one," Carden said. "They need to take decisive and quick action on this issue and replace it with a new monument acknowledging Lawrenceville's history of lynchings and honoring the lives lost from racial violence."
