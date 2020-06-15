Attorneys and self-represented parties will have the option to electronically file into existing criminal cases starting June 24, the Gwinnett County Clerk of Superior and State Courts announced Monday.
E-filing systems allow attorneys and self-represented parties to file the vast majority of pleadings, appeals and other documents from any place that they can access the internet and at any time of day.
“When we initiate criminal e-filing on June 24, it will not only make access to justice more convenient, but it will also aid in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by decreasing in-person contact at the clerk’s office," Chief Deputy Clerk of the Gwinnett County Clerk’s office Tiana Garner said. "Protecting the public and our employees is a top priority.”
Criminal e-filing is another step forward the court is taking to become a paperless environment, and it will do so via Tyler Technologies’ Odyssey eFileGA.
Additionally, e-filing was mandated in Superior Court and State Court Civil Divisions in January 2019. Magistrate Court Civil Division began permissive e-filing in December 2019.
“By investing in technology, we continue to increase efficiencies resulting in considerable cost savings to taxpayers,” Clerk of Superior Court Richard Alexander said. “Currently, business processes require clerk of courts’ staff to scan paper documents into the official records of the court and enter case data into the court’s case management system manually.
"With e-filings, once documents are accepted, they can be imported into the case management system and docket entries notated instantaneously. The expanded e-filing platform will allow the processing of documents in a fraction of the time currently spent processing paper in the traditional manner.”
Frequently asked questions, filing instructions and training opportunities can be found at www.odysseyefilega.com. The clerk’s staff can also provide hands-on assistance at the courthouse.
