The road to this Sunday morning took three years to travel down, but the first service led by Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church's new pastor probably wasn't the welcome church members would have expected a few months ago.
The lingering COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic meant the congregation wasn't able to see Rev. Katie Day preside over her first worship service as Duluth-based Pleasant Hill Presbyterian's senior pastor in person. They instead had to watch her lead an online service broadcast over the church's website Sunday morning.
But, that didn't diminish the giddiness church members had over Day's arrival.
"This congregation is so ready and we're so excited, and looking forward, as best we can, to making this a memorable welcome," church member Tiv Alston, who was on the pastoral search committee, said on Saturday.
Although the church members could not sit in the pews and join Day in person during the service, they did do something unique to make her first Sunday memorable: congregation members decorated their cars and drove by the church in a parade after the service to wave to and greet their new pastor from afar.
Church members also brought Day, her husband, Kevin, and their 2-year-old son, Elijah, a packed lunch from Luciano's in Duluth.
"When (the church's transition team) reached out with the idea of a parade, I thought it just seemed very special and would be a a nice way for us to see people," Day said. "I had no idea it would be the number of people who showed up, the number of cars who drove through, the posters, the streamers and balloons. It just felt so celebratory and it made us feel very special, my family and I.
"I had no expectations at all of that. (I thought) there would be some kind of celebration following my first Sunday officially as the new pastor, but obviously we couldn't do anything in person so I wasn't expecting anything to be honest. This was just so wonderful."
The process of finding a new pastor for Pleasant Hill Presbyterian has taken three years to complete. Church members chose a search committee and then there were listening sessions to give the congregation a chance to weigh in on what kind of pastor they'd like to see lead their church, Alston said.
After that, it was a process of going out and finding someone who fit what the congregation was looking for.
Day said it was "a little bit like a dating service" where congregations looking for new pastors, and pastors looking for new churches, create online profiles through the Church Leadership Connection run by the Presbyterian Church.
"Then you get matched up, and there's nothing binding about those matches," Day said. "You don't have to talk to one another if you're not interested, but if you are interested, one or both parties can reach out to the other and start the process of interviewing."
That ultimately led to the selection of Day, a Jacksonville, Fla., native who attended Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur and later served as an associate pastor at Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville and First Presbyterian Church of Monterey (Calif.), where she was for nearly seven years until she took the job at Pleasant Hill Presbyterian.
Pleasant Hill Presbyterian is Day's first job as a senior pastor.
Day said officials from Pleasant Hill Presbyterian emailed her through the online service and those exchanges led to two interviews that were conducted via Zoom. After those interviews, Day came to Duluth in December for an in-person interview and her family then visited in January.
"We've just been talking to each other and hopeful that this would be the right match from the beginning, and it really was," Day said. "It's exciting."
Day said she and her husband were drawn to the diversity found in Gwinnett County. They felt it was a good place to raise their son.
"(There) was a desire to get our son to a more diverse community," Day said. "Elijah is black and Kevin and I are both white and where we were living in Monterey, there were not a lot of black families around, and we wanted to do the best thing for him, which was to raise him in a community where people look like him, and he can see himself reflected in his neighbors, and classmates and teachers at school, so we were looking at specific areas of the country and Atlanta was one of those."
She also liked what she read about Pleasant Hill Presbyterian on the church's website, Facebook page and Church Leadership Connection profile.
"It seems like a congregation that is vibrant, that is committed to caring for their neighbors and is excited about what God is doing in their midst," Day said.
Alston said the committee liked Day because the activities she has been involved with in the past and the responses she gave to questions posed to her during the interview process.
"It was very obvious to us as we were going through the interview process with her (that) she is a spirit-filled person, and by that I mean she connected in a way that we felt is kind of our personal statement if you will," Alston said. "It wasn't just about what the Bible said. It's like 'How does that apply to the world and the place that you're living in, the here and now if you will?' "
The situation is a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Day said it helps that the congregation has been able to make things work and already figured out a system for conducting services and other church activities, such as Bible study, online.
"I'm coming into some really wonderful structure," she said.
Once the church is able to gather in person for services again, it is expected to be a celebration of not just being able to worship together in the church again, but of also finally seeing their new pastor leading a service in person.
"It will be like Christmas morning in many ways, and by that I mean the awe that comes with that, the surprise that comes with that, the gift of a surprise," said Alston, who added the church is already talking about putting together a celebration that will be held once the congregation is able to come together in person again. "It will be like the gift of a new pastor all over again."
Day also expects it to be a special day when the congregation can gather in the church again.
"I think it will be a time of great joy to be able to gather together in person," she said.
