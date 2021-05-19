Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Lawrenceville held a First Responder Appreciation Day May 15, hosting a group of about 75 people that included local first responders and their family members.
There was a luncheon, demonstrations for the children in attendance and a special ceremony to thank the first responders. Local agencies included the Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services, the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, the Lawrenceville Police Department, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Resource Officers and the GDOT Hero Unit Division.
Mount Sinai Pastor Jonathan Flanigan addressed the group, expressing his feelings about the need to appreciate first responders and the important role they play in the community.
“ In this day and time we seem to have forgotten to care about the fellow man. We are missing important information that will solve all of our problems in society today," Flanigan said. "It’s not about color of skin, where you are from or how much you have in material things. It’s about love that is shown so clearly in our bibles through the life of Jesus Christ, and we must get back to that.
"It’s about the truth of right and wrong, not what we want it to be in order to please our own wrong doings.”
