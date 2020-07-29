This past weekend Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Lawrenceville honored local first responders with lunch and a ceremony.
Pastor Jonathan Flanigan said representative from the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Gwinnett Fire Department. Lawrenceville Police Department and the Georgia DOT H.E.R.O Unit Division participated.
The lunch and ceremony were to show appreciation for the "hard work, dedication and sacrifice our first responders make each and every day to protect us and our community," Flanigan said. “In this day and time it’s not race, background or religious preference that is making things difficult In our country, it is simply the decision we make on whether we decide to do right or not and it’s so important that we not forget the freedoms and values our country was built on.
“We must encourage doing right instead of making excuses for doing wrong.”
Flanigan said more than 65 people attended the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.