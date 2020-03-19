Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash has ordered deadlines for business license and alcohol sales excise tax payments be moved to help businesses in the county that are affected by outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
Business license renewals, which had been due March 31, have been postponed until July 1 and the March, April and May deadlines to reporting and pay the excise taxes have been pushed back to Sept. 10.
Restaurants will also be temporarily authorized to sell unopened bottles of beer and wine for take-out consumption outside of the eateries, helping dining establishments that have been forced to switch to take out only operations because of recommendations concerning social distancing during the outbreak.
That will be allowed as long as the Gwinnett emergency declaration, which grants Nash certain special powers, remains in effect. That declaration is so far set to be in effect until April 13.
“We are committed to doing everything we can as a local government to ensure the health and safety of our residents and to assist local businesses to continue to operate in a manner consistent with protecting their employees and the public during these unprecedented times,” Nash said in a statement.
