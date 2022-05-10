Gwinnett County residents are invited to come out to Gwinnett Place Mall and enjoy the county's diverse cultural communities this weekend.
The county is bringing back its Multicultural Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the mall, which is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth. The event will include multicultural musical performances, folkloric and traditional dances and communities displays.
There will also be activities, such as face painting, obstacle course and bounce houses, for kids.
The county's various departments will also participate in an open house where residents can learn about the various services provided to them by the county's government. Gwinnett County police, firefighters and paramedics will have equipment and vehicle displays as well.
And, Gwinnett County police will also conduct car seat checks for free for parents.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.