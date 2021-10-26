Gwinnett County is celebrating the positive impact of afterschool programs at the Walk Among the Stars event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Rock Springs Park in Lawrenceville.
The free event, which is part of the National Lights on Afterschool initiative, will feature a Hollywood theme. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters and enjoy STEAM activities, interactive games, crafts and more.
“Walk Among the Stars celebrates the remarkable work being done by government organizations and community partners,” said Tina Fleming, director of the Gwinnett County Department of Community Services. “It is a powerful reminder that afterschool programs offer important support to children and families.
“Unfortunately, there are not always enough accessible afterschool programs, and too many kids are home alone in the afternoons, where they can be exposed to at-risk behaviors. Afterschool programs can be life-changing for many of these children.”
This year’s event features Gwinnett Parks and Recreation, Health and Human Services, Water Resources and Police, as well as UGA Extension Gwinnett, Live Healthy Gwinnett, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Public Library. Partners include Building Babies Brains, Diabetes You Can Win Foundation, the Black Child Development Institute of Atlanta, Scouts of America, Girl Scouts and Whiz Learning Kids.
Walk Among the Stars is one of more than 8,000 National Lights On Afterschool events nationwide emphasizing the importance of keeping the doors open and lights on for afterschool programs.
More information on the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool and America After 3 PM is available at AfterSchoolAlliance.org.
Rock Springs Park is located at 3110 Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville.
