Brookwood High School senior Cindy Huynh is Gwinnett County Public Schools’ STAR Student for this school year while Buford City Schools has a three-way tie between Buford High School seniors Monroe Harless, James Morgan and Vachan Patel for that district’s top student honor.
On Tuesday, Partnership Gwinnett and the Professional Association of Georgia Educators Foundation announced the STAR Students and teachers for each high school in Gwinnett County Public Schools and Buford City Schools, as well as private schools in the county.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the celebration of these exceptional Gwinnett County students and teachers each year,” Partnership Gwinnett Vice President of Education, Talent & Leadership Development Adam Forrand said. “We thank our teachers for the extraordinary investment they make in their students every day.
“We hope to see these students continue their personal and professional paths right here in Gwinnett County regardless of where their post-secondary plans take them.”
The STAR students and teachers from each public and private high school in the county are traditionally recognized at a luncheon, but that tradition had to be foregone this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Partnership Gwinnett and the PAGE Foundation joined together instead to issue an announcement recognizing the honorees.
To become a STAR Student, a high school senior must have the highest score on the SAT in his or her class on any single test date through November of his or her senior year, and be in the top 10 percent of his or her graduating class based on grade-point average.
The STAR student from each school then picks a teacher, who has made a significant impact on their life and academic career, to be their STAR teacher.
“We are very proud of our high school students for being recognized as academic achievers of excellence within their respective schools,” Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “These young people are incredible representatives of our powerful public and private school systems in Gwinnett County.”
Huynh, Harless, Morgan and Patel, as well as their STAR teachers, will now contend for regional STAR Student honors. The overall STAR student and teacher honorees for each region will contend for statewide honors.
The students and educators recognized on Tuesday include:
♦ Archer High School STAR Student Morgan Bell and STAR Teacher Joni Jameson
♦ Berkmar High School STAR Student Matthew Kededa and STAR Teacher Robert Kras
♦ Brookwood High School STAR Student Cindy Huynh and STAR Teacher David Dimsdale
♦ Buford High School STAR Students Monroe Harless, James Morgan and Vachan Patel, STAR Teachers Gail Harris, Justin Johnson and Lisa Cole
♦ Central Gwinnett High School STAR Student Anahi “Camila” Canales Dominguez and STAR Teacher Kari Slaten
♦ Collins Hill High School STAR Student Wells Bussey and STAR Teacher Jeremy Lumpkin
♦ Dacula High School STAR Student Caitlyn Coker and STAR Teacher Cherie McAdams
♦ Discovery High School STAR Student Saeeda Osei Frimpong and STAR Teacher Jayme Hicks
♦ Duluth High School STAR Student Ria Iyengar and STAR Teacher Vincent Hill
♦ Grayson High School STAR Student Daniel Obafemi and STAR Teacher Darren Bennett
♦ Greater Atlanta Christian School STAR Teacher Darlene Nguyen and STAR Teacher Mary Lynn Huett
♦ Gwinnett County Online Campus STAR Student David Gallagher and STAR Teacher Hope Campbell
♦ Gwinnett School of Math, Science & Technology STAR Student Donghao “Jason” Jiang and STAR Teacher Rhonda Rackley
♦ Hebron Christian Academy STAR Student Avery Fulmer and STAR Teacher Dawn Lyon
♦ Killian Hill Christian School STAR Student Halle Mok and STAR Teacher Jeri Cordell
♦ Lanier High School STAR Students Samuel Lee and Veronica Roberson and STAR Teachers Joel Sisson and David Metrio
♦ McClure Health Science High School STAR Student Bailey Duarte and STAR Teacher Jeimy Soto Leon
♦ Meadowcreek High School STAR Student Michael Chun and STAR Teacher Marietta Malone
♦ Mill Creek High School STAR Student Zachary “Zach” Bryce Shapiro and STAR Teacher Greg Marr
♦ Mountain View High School STAR Student Sydney Scott and STAR Teacher Nicki Collins
♦ Norcross High School STAR Student Joshua Mao and STAR Teacher Derek Mobley
♦ North Gwinnett High School STAR Student Sarah Park and STAR Teacher Andrea Boyce
♦ Notre Dame Academy STAR Student Rohan Soni and STAR Teacher Nancy Thompson
♦ Parkview High School STAR Student Heyi “Alina” Zhang and STAR Teacher Miranda Rouk
♦ Paul Duke STEM High School STAR Student Jasmine Hsu and STAR Teacher Kathleen Keller
♦ Peachtree Ridge High School STAR Student Brian Ji and STAR Teacher Victoria Enloe
♦ Providence Christian Academy STAR Student Zoe Mitchell and STAR Teacher Constance Coles
♦ Shiloh High School STAR Student Kennedy Odiboh and STAR Teacher Chantal Edmondson
♦ South Gwinnett High School STAR Student Rylee Dunlap and STAR Teacher Vanna Mayfield
♦ Sugar Hill Christian Academy STAR Student Lilian “Lily” Cho and STAR Teacher Heather Adams
♦ Wesleyan School STAR Student Jacob Price and STAR Teacher Deborah Brown.
