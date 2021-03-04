Beer lovers, this Saturday is your day. Breweries across the state, including six in Gwinnett, will celebrate Georgia Beer Day — the yearly celebration of all things craft beer in the Peach State.
The annual event, which is organized by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG), benefits the GCBG and its member breweries. As part of this year’s Georgia Beer Day, 50 breweries across the state will be offering a limited edition collector's pint glass.
In Gwinnett, participating breweries are Anderby Brewing in Peachtree Corners, StillFire Brewing in Suwanee, Social Fox Brewing in Norcross, Monkey Wrench Brewing in Suwanee, Indio Brewing in Sugar Hill and Kettlerock Brewing in Peachtree Corners. Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek is also participating.
In partnership with GCBG member breweries and Boelter Glassware, $1 from every glass will be donated to the GCBG to help promote, protect and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.
The 2021 inaugural pint glass showcases full color art by Larry Choskey and features prominent state symbols including: the Cherokee Rose (state flower), Southern Live Oak (state tree), Honeybee (state insect) and the Brown Thrasher (state bird) as the centerpiece.
Additionally, participating breweries will offer specials all day long. Please check your favorite brewery’s website and social media pages to learn more about what each is offering.
For more information on Georgia Beer Day, go to: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.