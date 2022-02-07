The Georgia House of Representatives votes on the local calendar and supplemental local calendar on Monday. The supplemental local calendar included the redistricting map for the Gwinnett County Board of Education, which was approved by the chamber and now heads to the Georgia Senate for consideration.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education's redistricting map reached the halfway point in the Georgia General Assembly on Monday.
The map was included in the state House of Representative's supplemental local calendar on Monday. The main local calendar and the supplemental calendar were approved jointly in the House by a vote of 148-7.
The Gwinnett school board redistricting bill is now headed to the state Senate for consideration.
If the Senate approves the map, it will head to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.
The proposed map had unanimous support of Democrats and Republicans, and makes minimal changes to the existing school board district map. The map only affects which school board member district voters live in. It does not impact which schools students attend.
In a separate move, a Senate bill that would move the school board to nonpartisan elections received its first reading in the House on Monday. The Senate approved the bill last week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.