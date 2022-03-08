The races for two seats on the Gwinnett County Board of Education began to officially take shape as candidate qualifying began on Monday.
Although most of the people who qualified on the first day had already announced their intentions to run for a school board seat, or filed campaign fundraising paperwork, they could not lock their spot on the May 24 ballot into place until qualifying began.
There were no surprises in the school board District 2 race. Incumbent board member Steve Knudsen and parent Michael Rudnick filed their paperwork to run for office.
And, Knudsen, who had previously confirmed to the Daily Post that he would run, issued a statement officially declaring his candidacy after he filed his paperwork on Monday.
Meanwhile, former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz and retired Lilburn resident Tony Sellers filed paperwork to run for the school board District 4 seat. At least two more candidates are expected to qualify to run for this seat.
This year marked big changes for school board candidate qualifying.
A bill moving the school board to nonpartisan elections was signed into law this spring. The change means candidates now have to file their qualifying paperwork with officials at the Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections office in Lawrenceville instead of going to one of the political parties.
The shift to nonpartisan school board elections will also put greater importance on the May 24 election. That is when nonpartisan county-level elections are held, and whoever wins the school board races at that time — or in a run-off if one is needed — will take office in January.
