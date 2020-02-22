The Gwinnett County Board of Education voted unanimously to adopt the recommended textbooks and other instructional resources for the 2020-21 school year at its monthly business meeting on Thursday evening.
The Board of Education instructional resources for select language arts grade levels, high school social studies, elementary school math for dual language immersion schools, health and select career and technical education courses.
The new materials encompass half of the districts' language arts and social studies materials, meaning it will update the other half of both core materials during next year's review.
Months of review including public input from teacher and the community narrowed a list of texts submitted by publishers to 27 textbooks. The reported initial cost of the materials is $20,215,247.
Gwinnett County Public Schools launched its annual review of its human sexuality and HIV/AIDS instructional materials and health materials, per state board code. It adopted a new textbook for seventh-grade sexual education and two new healthcare texts that may be piloted at McClure Health Science High School in 2020.
"Our pilot is a unique part of our process," Tricia Kennedy, Executive Director of Instructional Development and Support, said. "We have a couple sets of materials that our teachers want to try out the students. We give them some time, several weeks in the classroom, using those materials so we can get their direct feedback."
After approval of the materials, the Instruction of Development and Support office at GCPS will being training and support from June through August.
The district considers materials that are in like with the school district's Academic Knowledge and Skills for a particular subject and support research-based practices for instruction. GCPS evaluates materials to insure they are age appropriate, free of bias and address needs of divers student populations.
