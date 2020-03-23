During Thursday's monthly business meeting, the Gwinnett County Board of Education approved the purchase of three parcels of property located near Seckinger High School for the construction of a future Seckinger cluster school.
The purchase of three parcels on Sardis Church Road in Buford totaled $1,175,000. GCPS has purchased four parcels of land in two months for the stated purpose of building a Seckinger cluster school. The Board of Education approved the purchase of property at 2640 Rock Quarry Road in Buford in February.
"Property owners have been very cooperative as we worked with them," CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said.
The first 3.04-acre tract of land at 3729 Sardis Church Road was purchased for $410,000. The second parcel of 2.04 acres at 3711 Sardis Church Road was bought for $400,000. The third parcel of land, 1.11 acres, at 3709 Sardis Church Road was purchased for $365,000.
Seckinger High School's site is planned between Sardis Church Road and Rock Quarry Road in Buford. It's being planned as the district's first artificial intelligence-themed cluster. The school is projected to open in August 2021 to relieve overcrowding in the current Mill Creek cluster.
Jones Middle School and its feeder schools have started to introduce AI themes to its lessons. The Seckinger feeder schools are not official, but Wilbanks has indicated Jones Middle along with Ivy Creek, Harmony and Patrick elementary schools are being considered to be included in the Seckinger cluster.
