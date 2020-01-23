The Gwinnett County Board of Education elected two new board officers for 2020 at its monthly business meeting on Thursday night.
District V representative Louise Radloff will serve as the board chairman in 2020 and District I representative Carole Boyce will serve as vice chairman. District II representative Mary K. Murphy, the Board of Education chairwoman for 2019, nominated Radloff and District II representative Steven Knudson seconded the motion. The vote to appoint Radloff was unanimous.
Radloff, who served as the vice chairman in 2019, has been a member of the Gwinnett County Board of Education since 1973. She assumed the seat next to GCPS CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks after the vote.
Boyce was nominated by Knudson and seconded by Murphy. District IV representative Everton Blair nominated himself, and his motion was not seconded. Boyce was appointed by a 4-1 vote, with Blair dissenting.
The Board of Education also reaffirmed board policies, ratified the 2020 board meeting calendar adopted in December, appointed a board attorney and designated the Gwinnett Daily Post as the official media organ.
“For benefit of the audience, I would like to note that this action may be one of the most significant things we will do tonight,” Radloff said. “The Board is responsible for the effective governance of the school district and the policies we adopt are essential in carrying out our responsibilities.”
Radloff said with the revisiting of the board’s policies, the board in effect reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the district continues to be operationally effective and relentless in improving academic achievement. The board reaffirmed its policies with a motion by Murphy and second by Boyce.
The board also approved the 2020 Board meeting calendar which was adopted in December.
Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger, and Pereira, P.C., of Lawrenceville, served as the Board’s attorneys in 2019 and Wilbanks recommended the firm be re-appointed. The Lawrenceville firm was reappointed by a unanimous vote.
