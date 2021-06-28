The Gwinnett County Bar Association was recently honored with the 2020 Award of Merit, 2020 Law Day Award of Achievement, 2020 and 2021 Best Newsletter Award and 2020 and 2021 Best Website Award for voluntary bar associations with 101-250 members.
The awards for both years were presented June 11 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.
The Awards of Merit are presented to voluntary bar associations for their dedication to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to serving their communities.
The Law Day Awards of Achievement recognize local bar associations for excellence in planning and carrying out activities in their respective communities to commemorate Law Day on May 1.
The Best Newsletter Awards are presented to voluntary bar associations that provide the best informational source to their membership, according to their size.
The Best Website Awards are presented to local and voluntary bar associations with websites that exemplify excellence in usefulness, ease of use, content and design in meeting the needs of the website’s targeted audience.
In order to encourage and support local and voluntary bars and their service programs, to promote activities which relate to the improvement of the administration of justice, the objectives of the State Bar of Georgia and the image of lawyers, the State Bar annually sponsors an awards program which recognizes excellence in local and voluntary bar associations.
