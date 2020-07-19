Sarah R. Jett of Gary Martin Hayes & Associates P.C. in Duluth was recently honored by the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the State Bar of Georgia during the organization’s annual meeting.
Jett received the Award of Achievement for Service to the Public for her work as a co-chair of the Young Lawyers Division Community Service Projects Committee since 2018. The committee provides opportunities for young lawyers to participate in local, state or national service projects focused on various social issues, such as working with organizations that address the needs of underprivileged children, hunger, domestic violence and the environment.
The Georgia Young Lawyers Division is comprised of approximately 10,000 lawyers admitted to the State Bar of Georgia who are 36 years old or younger or who have been admitted to their first bar no more than five years.
The Young Lawyers Division has been strengthened over the years through guidance by the State Bar of Georgia, its Executive Committee and Board of Governors, the Supreme Court, and through dedicated service rendered by its members.
In keeping with its motto of “working for the profession and the public,” the Young Lawyers Division has more than 30 hard-working committees that produce an array of projects and programs. Through the years, the YLD has also gained national recognition by winning several American Bar Association awards for its projects and publications.
