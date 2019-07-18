If any country knows about ever-present threats and how to use the newest technologies to protect its people, it's Israel.
Though small in size, the Middle Eastern country is well-versed in counter-terrorism and community policing strategies, which Israeli police executives recently shared with a group of 21 law enforcement officers from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee — including Gwinnett County Police Department Assistant Chief Kevin Moran.
Over a two-week period, the U.S. delegation was shown best practices and the latest technologies in policing and public safety as part of a partnership between the country and the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange, or GILEE.
Now in its 27th year, GILEE, a research unit within Georgia State’s Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, enhances public safety by "nurturing existing and new partnerships within and across public agencies and the private sector," said GILEE executive director Steve Heaton.
“Our GILEE delegates return with new ways of developing, collaborating on and using strategies to minimize the production of crime and terrorism,” Heaton said. “In GILEE’s 27 years, many of these graduates have gone on to serve in key leadership roles in Georgia and beyond.”
As in previous years, this year's program focused on community policing, which GILEE defines as “a policy and a strategy aimed at achieving more effective and efficient crime control, reduced fear of crime, improved quality of life, improved police services and police legitimacy through a proactive reliance on community resources that seeks to change crime-causing conditions."
According to GILEE's founding director Robbie Friedmann, community policing assumes a need for greater accountability of police, a greater public share in decision-making and a greater concern for civil rights and liberties — ideas applicable to both U.S. law enforcement and other countries around the world.
“I believe GILEE offers one of the best leadership development training programs globally,” Donald De Lucca, a three-time police chief and past president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police said in a recent letter to GILEE. “The inside look and hands-on learning provide executives with a broader view of some of the best practices available to the police profession.”
Since its inception more than two-and-a-half decades ago, more than 770 public safety officials, most of whom are from Georgia, have participated in GILEE's Israel program.
Nearly 35,000 other law enforcement officers have attended additional GILEE trainings, briefings seminars and workshops in Georgia and around the world, putting the program at the forefront of law enforcement training.
This isn't the first time Gwinnett law enforcement officers have participated in the program, either; last year, Duluth Police Department Deputy Chief Col. Jacquelyn Hood attended the program, in 2017, Gwinnett County Police Department Chief A.A. "Butch" Ayers traveled to Israel with the GILEE delegation and in 2016, now-retired Gwinnett County Police Department Assistant Chief Mindy Bayreuther participated.
For more information about GILEE, visit gilee.gsu.edu.