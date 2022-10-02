Voters head to a voting location in south Gwinnett in this 2018 file photo. Gwinnett County officials said they will hold additional hiring events to find poll workers for the upcoming general election.
Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they will hold additional poll worker hiring events in the build up to the Nov. 8 general election.
The county wants to hire 2,500 poll officials to work at polling locations for the election. County officials said poll officials have a chance to earn a stipend of up to $390 by working during the election.
The county would like to hire multilingual poll workers, especially people who can speak Spanish, but applicants are required to be at least 16, a U.S. citizen and demonstrate an ability to read, write and speak English.
“Poll officials must be a Gwinnett County resident or Gwinnett County government employee, and they must have access to a computer for required online training,” county officials said.
The list of upcoming poll worker hiring events includes:
Oct. 4:♦ 4 until 8 p.m. at Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville
♦ Oct. 5:♦ 3 until 7 p.m. at Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville
♦ Oct. 8:♦ 2 until 5 p.m. at Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main St. in Suwanee
♦ Oct. 10:♦ 5 until 8 p.m. at Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road in Dacula
♦ Oct. 12:♦ 3 until 7 p.m. at Duluth Branch Library, 3180 Main St. in Duluth
♦ Oct. 13:♦ 3 until 7 p.m. at Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church St. in Lilburn
♦ Oct. 19:♦ 3 until 7 p.m. at Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway in Lawrenceville
♦ Oct. 28:♦ noon until 4 p.m. at Norcross Branch Library, 5735 Buford Highway in Norcross
♦ Oct. 29:♦ noon until 4 p.m. at Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road in Lawrenceville
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
