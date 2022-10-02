Vote here file photo (copy) (copy)

Voters head to a voting location in south Gwinnett in this 2018 file photo. Gwinnett County officials said they will hold additional hiring events to find poll workers for the upcoming general election.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County officials announced on Friday that they will hold additional poll worker hiring events in the build up to the Nov. 8 general election.

The county wants to hire 2,500 poll officials to work at polling locations for the election. County officials said poll officials have a chance to earn a stipend of up to $390 by working during the election.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.