Looking to adopt a pet? Saturday is a great day to do it.
The Gwinnett County animal shelter is holding a "Shelter Pets Rock" event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. According to county officials, there will be activities and entertainment and all "adoption fees waived on all cool cats and devoted dogs!"
"We microchip, spay/neuter, and vaccinate all cats and dogs before they leave," the animal shelter said.
The event will be held at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
