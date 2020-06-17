This week the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter reopened for limited walk-in guests looking for a new pet, opening after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shelter's adoption fees are waived at this time, and several procedures are in place for the the safety of visitors and pets alike.
The shelter is following all guidance provided by the CDC and the National Animal Control Association in response to COVID-19.
According to shelter officials, there is a maximum occupancy of 25 people, gloves are being provided, masks are encouraged and visitors should adhere to the posted signage.
The shelter is also offering an online adoption/foster application to help speed up the process of meeting with potential new pets. There are no holds of animals, however, at any time.
Family members and current pets are welcome to visit the shelter to meet and greet potential new pets, but visitors are encouraged to be mindful of the maximum capacity and others waiting their turn.
As always, all adoptable pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
When visiting the shelter, patrons should follow CDC guidelines such as practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer, practicing coughing and sneezing etiquette, and staying home if feeling sick or exhibiting symptoms of illness.
The shelter is open Monday through Thursday noon to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 884 Winder Hwy. in Lawrenceville.
