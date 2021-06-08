This isn't exactly candid camera. Or, at least not the kind of candid camera that produces laughter.
Gwinnett County drivers are going to want to slow down near schools because they will end up on camera. County commissioners recently approved a contract with RedSpeed Georgia LLC to operate speed detection cameras in the county's school zones to catch people who drive too fast past an elementary, middle or high school.
The cameras will be installed during the 2021-2022 school year. The police department will work with the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation, as well as the school systems to determine where the cameras should be placed.
“By using automated speed enforcement, we hope to leverage technology in a manner that will make school zones safer for both students and motorists.” said Gwinnett Deputy Police Chief J.D. McClure. “This will also allow us to dedicate more time to priority calls and other patrol functions.”
Police initially approached commissioners in May about pursuing the speed cameras, although they had not determined a company to provide the cameras at that time. One of the arguments provided to commissioners in favor of the cameras last month was that they would allow officers who had been providing speed details at schools to be redeployed elsewhere.
There will be consequences of course for people caught on camera speeding in a school zone. Technically, points won't go a person's driver's license for speeding in the zones, but they may find themselves unable to legally drive their cars once their license plates are up for renewal. That's because drivers who receive a citation for speeding in a school zone, and don't pay the fine, will be prohibited from renewing their vehicle registration until the fine is paid. In other words, they will either have to pay the fine, have to start walking everywhere or hitching a ride.
They could always try to do something law enforcement really frowns upon, which illegally drive with an expired tag — but they would be doing so at their own peril because that would result in additional citations and fines.
The annual contract awarded to RedSpeed Georgia does not call for the county to pay to have the cameras installed or monitored, but there is a revenue-sharing clause which will let the county get 71.6% of the funds generated from fines.
