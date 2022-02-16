Gwinnett County's acting human resources director, Adrienne McAllister, is now the county's permanent director of human resources.
County commissioner voted Tuesday to take the "acting" part out of McAllister's title on Tuesday. She had led the acting director since last year.
“I’m honored to continue supporting Gwinnett’s nearly 6,000 employees as they work to uphold the Gwinnett Standard of excellence,” McAllister said. “Gwinnett County has long been an employer of choice and I look forward to exploring new opportunities that elevate our employee experience and create a more inclusive and equitable workplace.”
McAllister has worked for Gwinnett County government for nearly a decade. She joined the Human Resources Department in 2013 and became a manager in the department two years later. She then became the deputy director of Human Resources Operations in 2020.
Prior to working for Gwinnett County government, McAllister worked as a human resources clerk, a benefits administrator for the University of Maryland and a compliance specialist focused on the Family Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act issues for Geico. She is certified by the Society of Human Resources Management, a member of the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association and the Gwinnett Chamber, and holds bachelor of science degree from Florida State University.
“We are fortunate to have such a knowledgeable and experienced person to help plan and support our organizational goals and priorities,” Gwinnett County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “Adrienne has played a key role in expanding our public safety recruitment and retention efforts over the past few years and has a deep understanding of employment laws, regulations and best practices. She brings tremendous value to the County and embraces the Gwinnett Standard.”
