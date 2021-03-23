Gwinnett County officials recently announced two land acquisitions — one a donation and the other a purchase — that will serve two very different purposes.
County commissioners agreed to accept a donation from Benjamin A. Wood and Anthony L. Wood of 88 acres of landlocked property at the former Northwoods Golf Club site, as well as a 30-foot-wide easement to Club Drive, in unincorporated Duluth. The property will be used by the county as a passive greenspace.
County officials said the property has wildlife buffers as well as greenway trail possibilities that could connect the property to Gwinnett Place Mall. The Sweetwater Creek Greenway that is planned for the area would also head east from the site.
“This land will be a welcome addition to our world-class park system,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Woods for letting us have this property. It could potentially help us fill in some gaps in recreation for this area.”
They also agreed to buy the 87,393-square-foot former Ingles grocery store located at 1050 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville for $5.2 million to serve as a replacement for the Records Management Center that is nearing capacity at 455 Grayson Highway.
The facility will house and manage court and county records in addition to being a storage place for Office of Emergency Management supplies. The grocery store has been vacant since 2019.
