There are a lot of varied ways to sum up who Gwinnett County Senior Corrections Officer Scott Riner was, according to his cousin, Katherine Tillman.
Riner was the guy who helped his elderly neighbor with anything she needed.
He was the guy who ran a program to warn troubled teens about what they would face in prison if they did not change the directions of their lives, leaving a profound impact on many of them.
He was also the guy who had a pet catfish named Warrior, developed a friendship with a doe that he named Pretty Girl and rode a tractor in his underwear. He once gave a partially nude photo of himself as a Christmas gift to someone who was about marry into the family — just because he wanted to see how they’d react and whether they could handle being a part of the family.
“I’m going to tell y’all, my experience of my cousin is this: Scott Riner was bigger than life,” Tillman said at Riner’s funeral on Tuesday. “Literally bigger than his life here on this Earth, bigger than the life of his physical body that was ended so abruptly.
“Scott left us too soon and too tragically, but in God’s perfect timing ... as my cousin, Hank, put it, I hope we can all live a life well enough so that it hurts this bad to the people we love when we’re gone.”
Riner was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Gwinnett County Corrections Center as he was walking from his car to work on the morning of Dec. 13. Police have arrested and charged a suspect in his murder. At the time of the arrest last Friday, police said they were not sure what the motive for the shooting was.
Family members, friends, coworkers and police, deputies and firefighters from multiple public safety agencies gathered for Riner’s funeral at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville on Tuesday morning. He was buried Tuesday afternoon at West View Cemetery in Monticello.
Tillman was the only member of Riner’s family who spoke during the funeral. She recalled her own recollections of her cousin and shared stories about him that were provided by other family members, friends, coworkers in Gwinnett County corrections and former inmates that Riner had worked with.
She even cited a few of Riner’s Facebook posts from over the years.
One story that Tillman shared was about a joke Riner made when he was hired to work for the Corrections Department a decade ago.
“When Scott became POST certified, which means Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training, he told his friends, ‘Y’all thought I’d end up in jail or lock up one day and you were right! I just took a job at the Gwinnett County Detention Center. Who’d have thunk it,’” Tillman said.
“Because Scott’s previous job had been in sales and marketing, we all said, ‘What are you doing? Are you crazy?’ Well, i gotta tell y’all, Scott loved his job. I mean, honestly, people say they have a calling. It was 100% his calling.”
Tillman used a high five to symbolize the five areas that she felt summed up her cousin’s life. Those areas were: Being ‘a hoot,’ having a heart, being a hero, being happy and being bigger than life.
“If it is true that people can have a heart of gold, then Scott’s was 24 karat,” Tillman said. “His wife, Elana, told me he was constantly doing things for other people. If anybody needed anything at all, Scott was the first person to step up.”
One example of that generosity, she said, was his willingness to help an elderly neighbor.
“When Scott was mowing his grass, he’d just go on across the street and mow hers,” Tillman said. “(He’d) take the trash can to the street, deliver her paper to the door, but he never asked for thanks or appreciation.”
But, she also recounted his ability to make his family laugh. He’d also pull pranks on family members, with his brother, Eric, frequently being a target of those pranks.
On one occasion, Tillman said Riner got his niece to help him hide a pair of women’s silver platform boots inside his brother’s hunting gear.
But, that practical joker side of Riner was also put to the test against people who had either married into the family or were going to marry into the family — people Tillman called “non-bloods.”
“Scott didn’t (just) make people laugh, he made people belly laugh,” Tillman said. “And, he was always cooking up ways to make people laugh.
“One year, at our annual Christmas party, we had over 50 people there, and as a gift, Scott brought a Christmas ornament of himself, half-naked, and gave it to one of our visiting non-bloods as a gift just to see the newcomer’s reaction. I’m happy to say that the visitor survived the ordeal, passed Scott’s shock test and is now my son-in-law.”
Some other stories Tillman shared involved him loving being around animals, including his pet catfish and the doe who comes to his back fence, riding on a tractor and driving around in a red Toyota pickup truck that was described as “the little engine that could” in high school.
People who dealt with Riner through his job as a corrections officer praised the way he treated people.
“He always treated me like somebody,” said Michael Jones, who worked on a detail run by Riner. “He was a really good man. It didn’t matter what it was that you were going through, he tried to talk to you and make, you know, things go smoother for you.
“He never did treat you like you were anything other than a person.”
“I know it doesn’t happen this way, but in my mind, I can imagine Scott’s heavenly homecoming,” Tillman said. “He speeds in to the purley gates in a red truck, his music’s blaring, he’s got nothing on but his cammo shorts, fishing poles in his hand, he’s greeting a whole slew of relatives, he gives them a high five and he says, ‘He-he-hey.’”
