Two Gwinnett cops are being praised for helping a homeless woman get a place to stay and gas for her car.
Officers J. Wilson and Officer B. Villacis went to 6005 Buford Highway in Norcross on Dec. 7 to respond to a call about a woman who appeared to have been slumped over her car's steering wheel.
The woman was initially standoff-ish to the officers, but as they tried to talk to her, they learned she was homeless and facing difficulties, including being nearly out of money and gas, Gwinnett police Cpl. Collin Flynn said. After they got her to open up more about her situation, they paid for gas for her car and a hotel room for her to stay in out of their own pocket.
"Neither officer tried to take credit for this interaction," Flynn said. "They never spoke of the incident when they returned to the precinct that day. A supervisor conducting a routine body worn camera audit located the interaction.
"The conduct of these two officers displayed during a seemingly routine police/citizen interaction, is an example of officers going above and beyond to help the community that they serve, often times with no desire for recognition."